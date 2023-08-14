India's retail inflation surges to 7.44% in July, breaches RBI's tolerance level

1 Min Read
Retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort zone and surged to 7.44 percent in July, mainly on account of a spike in food prices, as per government data released on Monday (August 14).
The inflation rate based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 4.81 percent in June 2023 and 6.71 percent in July 2022.
According to the CNBC-TV18 Poll of economists, the forecast CPI was estimated at 6.6 percent. The CPI data is mainly factored in by the RBI while making its bi-monthly monetary policy.
NSO collects price data from selected 1,114 urban markets and 1,181 villages across the country. During March 2023, it collected prices from 100 percent of villages and 98.5 percent of urban markets.
First Published: Aug 14, 2023 5:39 PM IST
