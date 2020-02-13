#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
Retail inflation likely to ease from February, say experts

Updated : February 13, 2020 12:54 PM IST

The food inflation in January 2020 was 13.63 percent, compared with (-) 2.24 percent in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19 percent in December.
Morgan Stanley expects inflation to remain above the 7 percent mark over the next 1-2 months and then to decelerate below 6 percent mark by June.
Nomura said that January month witnessed the peak of stagflation and expects lower inflation going ahead.
