Economy
Retail inflation likely hit over 6% in December
Updated : January 13, 2020 06:34 AM IST
The median forecast in the Jan. 3-8 Reuters poll of nearly 50 economists predicted India's annual consumer inflation rose to 6.20% in December from November's 5.54 percent.
But core inflation, which excludes volatile components like food and energy, has declined, highlighting weak underlying demand.
Therefore, many economists do not expect the rise in consumer price inflation to prompt any policy move by the central bank at its next meeting, in February.
