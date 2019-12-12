Economy
Retail inflation jumps to 5.54% in November
Updated : December 12, 2019 05:59 PM IST
During October, the prices of vegetables spiked to 36 percent from 5.40 percent in September.
As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), the inflation in the food rose to 10.01 percent.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been mandated by the government to contain inflation in the range of 4 percent, with a margin of 2 percent on either side.
