Retail inflation for September rises to 3.99%

Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation for the month of September 2019 grew to 3.99 percent as against 3.28 percent in August.

Retail inflation for September of last year stood at 3.70 percent.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed rural inflation for September 2019 rose to 3.24 percent as against 2.25 percent in August 2019 and 3.27 percent in September of 2018.

Urban retail inflation, however, rose to 4.78 percent as against 4.31 percent in September 2018 and 4.49 percent in August 2019.