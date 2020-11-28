Economy Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.91% in October Updated : November 28, 2020 09:39 PM IST The all-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW) for October 2020 increased by 1.4 points and stood at 119.5 points. The maximum upward pressure in the current index came from the food & beverages group contributing (+) 1.29 percentage points to the total change. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.