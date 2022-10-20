    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in September

    Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in September

    Retail inflation for farm, rural workers up in September
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Retail inflation for farm and rural workers increased to 7.69 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively, in September, mainly due to higher prices of certain food items.

    "Point to point rate of inflation based on the CPI-AL (consumer price index for agricultural labourers) and CPI-RL (rural labourers) stood at 7.69 percent & 7.90 percent in September 2022 compared to 6.94 percent & 7.26 percent respectively in August, 2022 and 2.89 percent and 3.16 percent respectively during the corresponding month (September 2021) of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.
    Similarly, the food inflation stood at 7.47 percent and 7.52 percent in September 2022, compared to 6.16 percent and 6.21 percent in August 2022 and 0.50 percent and 0.70 percent respectively during the corresponding month (September 2021) of the previous year.
    Also Read: The fear of another Lehman-like crisis has eased
    The All-India Consumer Price Index Number for Agricultural Labourers and Rural Labourers for the month of September 2022 increased by 9 points each to stand at 1,149 and 1,161 points, respectively.
    The CPI-AL was at 1,140 points in August 2022, while CPI-RL was at 1,152 points. The major contribution towards the rise in the general index of agricultural labourers and rural labourers came from the food group to the extent of 7.12 and 6.92 points respectively.
    This was mainly due to the increase in prices of rice, wheat-atta, bajra, jowar, ragi, pulses, milk, ghee, salt, onion, chillies dry, sugar, gur, vegetables and fruits, it explained.
    The rise in index varied from state to state. In the case of agricultural labourers, it recorded an increase of 1 to 14 points in 19 states and a decrease of 2 points in Assam.
    Also Read: Impact of depreciating rupee on domestic economy and equity markets
    Tamil Nadu with 1,321 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 908 points stood at the bottom. In the case of rural labourers, it recorded an increase of 2 to 14 points in 19 states and a decrease of 1 point in Assam.
    Tamil Nadu with 1,310 points topped the index table whereas Himachal Pradesh with 957 points stood at the bottom. Among states, the maximum increase in the Consumer Price Index numbers for both agricultural and rural labourers was experienced by Haryana (14 points each) mainly due to rise in the prices of wheat-atta, milk, onion, chillies dry, vegetables and fruits, and firewood, among others.
    On the contrary, the maximum decrease in the Consumer Price Index numbers for both agricultural and rural labourers was experienced by Assam (2 and 1 points respectively), mainly due to fall in the prices of meat-goat, chillies green, pan-leaf, vegetables and fruits, it stated.
    Also Read: 'Batten down the hatches': Jeff Bezos joins experts on recession predictions
