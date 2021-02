Retail inflation eased to 4.06 percent in January, mainly on account of a decline in vegetable prices, as per government data released on Friday. The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 4.59 percent in December 2020.

The rate of price rise in the food basket was 1.89 percent in January, significantly down from 3.41 percent in December, revealed the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).