India's retail inflation eases marginally to 7.01% in June

India's retail inflation eased marginally to 7.01 percent in the month of June, 2022, over and above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) threshold of 6 percent, data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed on July 12.

Inflation in the food basket in June 2022 was 7.75 percent, compared to 7.97 percent in the preceding month, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.

In May 2022, retail inflation stood at 7.04 percent. In the month before, it had hit an eight-year high of 7.78 percent. The retail inflation has remained above 6 percent since January this year, forcing the central bank to go for two back-to-back repo rate hikes.

Last month, the RBI, in its bi-monthly monetary policy review raised the benchmark repo rate — at which it lends short-term money to banks — by a sharp 0.50 percent to 4.90 percent to rein in spiralling prices. It followed an off-cycle meeting on May 4, when the central bank hiked the repo rate by 0.40 percent.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, while speaking at Kautilya Economic Conclave on July 9, had exuded confidence that the price situation will gradually improve in the second half of the current fiscal.

He also said the central bank would continue to take monetary measures to anchor inflation with a view to achieving strong and sustainable growth.

The governor said price stability is key to maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability and the central bank will undertake measures for preserving and fostering macroeconomic stability.