December retail inflation accelerates to 7.35% as food prices surge

The December retail inflation has come in at 7.35 percent versus a CNBC-TV18 poll of 6.5 percent and 5.54 percent in the month of November.

The core inflation reading has matched CNBC-TV18's poll for December and reads at 3.7 percent versus 3.9 percent in November.



Pulses Inflation At 15.44% Vs 13.94% (MoM)



Clothing & Footwear Inflation At 1.50% Vs 1.30% (MoM)



Cereals Inflation At 4.36% Vs 3.71% (MoM)



Housing Inflation At 4.30% Vs 4.49% (MoM)



Fuel & Light Inflation At 0.7% Vs -1.93% (MoM)



Vegetables Inflation At 60.5% Vs 36% (MoM)



Consumer Food Price Inflation At 14.1% Vs 10.01% (MoM)



The main culprit for inflation shooting above 7 percent is food prices. The vegetable price inflation reading has come at a whopping 60.5 percent versus an already very high 35 percent in November.

Consumer food prices have also accelerated to 14.1 percent from 10.01 percent in November. It is noteworthy that food inflation comprises 40 percent of the CPI basket.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the annual budget for 2020/21 on February 1 and is widely expected to increase spending on infrastructure and cut taxes, which some economists fear could further fuel prices.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will hold its next policy review from February 4 to 6. The data assumes significance as the RBI in its last monetary policy review maintained the key lending rates on account of rising retail inflation.

inflation

inflation