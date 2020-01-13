Economy
December retail inflation accelerates to 7.35% as food prices surge
Updated : January 13, 2020 06:24 PM IST
The December CPI remained above the RBI's medium-target of 4 percent for the third straight month
The vegetable price inflation reading has come at a whopping 60.5 percent
