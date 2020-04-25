Business Restarting India: The lives-versus-livelihoods debate is now getting louder Updated : April 25, 2020 07:45 PM IST Lock downs in countries such as India are so much more disastrous for human welfare and economies since there is no help for small businesses The other challenge for the government will be the uniform implementation of rules across states after it decides to ease restrictions post-May 3 First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365