RBI may take a pause or hike rate by maximum 25 bps in April policy, says Keki Mistry of HDFC

When asked about the impact of the recent troubles faced by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Keki Mistry stated that he does not expect any impact on the bank or the Indian banking industry as a whole.

The interest rate rising cycle is at the end, believes Keki Mistry of HDFC. He expects no increase or a maximum 25 bps hike in the upcoming RBI’s Monetary Policy Meeting scheduled on April 6.

Speaking on the merger of HDFC and HDFC Bank, which has been in the works for a long time. Mistry revealed that some of the approvals for the merger came faster than expected and that the integration process has been going on for a while now. He also mentioned that people from both entities are involved in the integration process and that the merger is expected to be completed by late June or early July.

However, Mistry also mentioned that the company is still waiting for the RBI's response to some of their requests related to the merger and that they do not know the timeline for the response. Despite this, Mistry expressed confidence that the merger will go through smoothly and that it will be beneficial for both companies.

When asked about the impact of the recent troubles faced by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Mistry stated that he does not expect any impact on HDFC or the Indian banking industry as a whole. He also commented on the revival of Credit Suisse, which has a large business in India. While some banks may have counter-party arrangements with Credit Suisse and could be impacted, Mistry noted that most lenders, like HDFC, have processes in place to manage loan tenures and EMIs.

Mistry also shared his views on interest rates, stating that rates are directly related to loan tenure. He predicted that the RBI's policy will be guided by data and what the US Fed does and that we may see no increase or a maximum of 25 bps increase in the coming policy from the RBI. Mistry also expressed confidence that we are at the end of the interest rate rise cycle.

HDFC has also asked the RBI to permit them to increase their stake in insurance companies.

Also Read:Fed hike bets deeply divided as US primary dealers not in sync