Consumer confidence on recovery track from historic low in mid -2021: RBI report

Indians are optimistic about jobs, with sentiments on employment nearing the levels seen around mid-2019, the RBI survey found.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, April 6, released the results of its bi-monthly Consumer Confidence Survey (CCS) of March 2023. The report said consumer confidence continues to recover from the historic low recorded in mid-2021, though it still has some way to go.

The report said the Current Situation Index (CSI) rose by 2.2 points on account of improved perception on general economic situation, employment, and household income.

The data from the report showed consumers are optimistic about the employment outlook and that the sentiments on employment are nearing the levels seen around mid-2019. It further added that more than half of the respondents expect the employment scenario to improve over the next one year.

Moreover, household assessment of inflation conditions improved for the current, period reflecting greater confidence in the economy.

The survey obtains current perceptions (vis-a-vis a year ago) and one-year-ahead expectations on the general economic situation, employment scenario, overall price situation, and income and spending across 19 major cities of India. The RBI said the latest round of the survey was conducted during March 2-11 this year, covering 6,075 respondents, in which female respondents accounted for 52.3 percent of this sample.