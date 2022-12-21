Homeeconomy news

Repo rate hikes to continue, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das indicates

Repo rate hikes to continue, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das indicates

2 Min(s) Read

By CNBC-TV18 Dec 21, 2022 6:07:31 PM IST (Published)

According to the minutes of RBI's rate-setting panel that were released on Wednesday, the central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said 'a premature pause in monetary policy action would be a costly policy error at this juncture,' in view of accentuated inflationary pressures.

[object Object]

Recommended Articles

View All

25 car launches in 2023 from Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and other carmakers

IST4 Min(s) Read

Explained | The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019, being discussed in Rajya Sabha today

IST2 Min(s) Read

Here's why diagnostic shares had their best single-day performance in nearly a year

IST2 Min(s) Read

Avatar: The Way of Water and the sorcery of spectacle

IST6 Min(s) Read

[object Object]

[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
[object Object]
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

RBIRBI MPCrbi repo rates

Next Article

Govt keeping eye on inflation, says Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament