The Home Ministry has clarified on the notification it had issued late last night on shops being allowed to reopen. The Home Ministry has now said that liquor shops will stay shut and that e-commerce companies can sell only essential goods.

As per last night's Home Ministry guidelines, in rural areas, all shops, except those in shopping malls will be allowed to open. In urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes can reopen. Shops in markets and market complexes and shopping malls will have to stay shut.

"It is clarified that sale by E-commerce companies will continue to be permitted for essential goods only. It is further clarified that sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the National Directives for COVID-19 management," the Home Ministry said in its clarification.

Earlier this week, the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) had again written to state governments, asking them to convince the Centre to start sale of liquor in non-COVID-19 hotspots.

In its petition, CIABC pointed out that constitutionally, alcohol was a state matter, and hence state governments should unequivocally be the only authority to decide on trade in alcohol.

The alcohol body pointed out that states had already lost Rs 20,000 crore excise revenue because of the nationwide lockdown which began on March 24.