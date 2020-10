Following the reopening guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Karnataka government on Thursday said it will allow cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to open from October 15 with up to 50 percent capacity. Similarly, entertainment parks have also been allowed to reopen.

SoPs will be issued by the state for the reopening of these venues soon.

However, the state said it may take a decision on reopening schools after consultations with school managements, and reiterated that online learning should continue to be the preferred mode of teaching.

The state will take a decision on the timing of the opening of colleges and higher educational institutions after consultation with the central education ministry. Institutions will be allowed to open from October 15 only for research Scholars and postgraduate students in Science and Technology.

Social, sports, cultural and religious events can have over 100 people from October 15 provided it's in open spaces, and will have a ceiling of 200 people if it's in a closed space.