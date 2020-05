The Commerce Ministry has deferred lease rental payments for central government-owned Special Economic Zones (SEZs) until July 31, 2020. On May 11, the ministry extended similar rental relief to factories and establishments located in SEZs managed by private developers and state governments.

The ministry has directed Development Commissioners of SEZs to defer payment of lease rentals until July 2020 from units that are located in seven central government managed zones.

Moreover, the ministry directed central government SEZs not to increase rentals in FY2021.

“Development Commissioners are also requested to advise developers of state government /private SEZs to consider similar relief measures in their zones,” the Commerce Ministry said in a press note.