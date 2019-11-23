#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Business

Relief for Modi government as urban unemployment rate slows in March quarter

Updated : November 23, 2019 02:31 PM IST

Quarterly data prior to the April-June 2018 survey period is not available and the January-March quarter's rate is the lowest since then.
The report, which is likely to be published soon, did not assess rural unemployment.
A person is considered unemployed in a week if he did not work even for 1 hour during that week.
Relief for Modi government as urban unemployment rate slows in March quarter
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

CSB Bank's Rs 410 crore IPO fully subscribed on day 1

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV