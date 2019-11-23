Relief for Modi government as urban unemployment rate slows in March quarter
Updated : November 23, 2019 02:31 PM IST
Quarterly data prior to the April-June 2018 survey period is not available and the January-March quarter's rate is the lowest since then.
The report, which is likely to be published soon, did not assess rural unemployment.
A person is considered unemployed in a week if he did not work even for 1 hour during that week.
