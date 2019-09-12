TOP NEWS »

#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

As imports surge, refined copper producers pitch for anti-subsidy measures

Updated : September 12, 2019 01:08 PM IST

The association believes that the imbalance created in trade by various subsidy schemes offered by ASEAN nations exporting copper wires to India is affecting the domestic industry.
Indian copper wire and cables industry contributes over 10 percent of the copper demand in India.
As imports surge, refined copper producers pitch for anti-subsidy measures
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

Essel Group completes 1st tranche of stake sale in Zee Entertainment

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

On a high! These 2 AMCs rally 75% in just 9 months; should you buy now?

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Apple to launch video service from November 1 for $5 a month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV