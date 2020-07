Recruiter activity is back in certain sectors like IT, healthcare, pharma and education, Hitesh Oberoi, MD and CEO, Info Edge, said in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

"Hiring is beginning to open up in these sectors once again, Oberoi said, adding, "...for certain other sectors like retail, auto, travel, tourism, hospitality are still in terrible shape."

"Our JobSpeak Index was down 61 percent in the month of April, 61 percent again in the month of May, June was much better – we were down only 44 percent," he said.

Oberoi said that Naukri.com's revenue had been impacted by the slowdown in the economy.

Oberoi said there were two parts to Naukri's business, the job seeker and the recruiter.

"On the job seeker piece, we are seeing activity go back to near normal. So we are back to maybe 95 percent of where we were a year ago. There is more activity on the platform, there are more applications, there are more resumes coming in. Even that had fallen by about 40-50 percent in the month of April and May. So job seekers activity is back," he said, adding that recruiter activity still was selective.