Economy
Record job offers at IITs in the first week of recruitment, says report
Updated : December 10, 2019 12:25 PM IST
IIT Kharagpur received more than 1,000 job offers in the first five days of the season that began on December 1 after close to 150 companies visited the campus.
The development is significant as earlier reports indicated that some key companies were shying away from taking part in the recruitment process owing to the economic slowdown.
