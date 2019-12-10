Record job offers at IITs in the first week of recruitment, says report

This year’s placement season in IITs began on a high note with a significant rise in job offers, reported Business Standard.

IIT Kharagpur, the report said, received more than 1,000 job offers in the first five days of the season that began on December 1 after close to 150 companies visited the campus. This, according to GP Raja Sekhar, chairman, career development centre (CDC), has been the fastest 1,000 offers to date.

The case is similar for other IITs as well. “This year, our optimism about the positive steady trend of placements is going well and by the end of this placement season, we are hopeful of breaking all previous year records," S Dharmaraja, Head, Office of Career Services, was quoted as saying in the report after the institute saw over 750 job offers in the first five days.

Similarly, 848 students of IIT Madras have already been placed at the end of phase-I placements for the 2019-20 academic year.