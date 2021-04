March 2021 has ended with a whopping GST revenue collection of Rs 1,23,902 crore. This is the highest since the introduction of GST. It is the sixth straight month where revenue has crossed the Rs 1 lakh crore mark.

As the Ministry of Finance press note points out, the GST revenue has witnessed a growth rate of (-) 41 percent, (-) 8 percent, 8 percent and 14 percent in the first, second, third and fourth quarter of the last financial year as compared to the same period last year.

The increasing trend over this period last year is an indication of economic recovery after the devastating impact of the pandemic triggered slowdown.

The increase in revenue trends would also suggest that GSTN is settling down. Better monitoring against fake billing, data analytics, close coordination and sharing of information between GSTN and CBDT, customs IT wing, MCA accompanied with an effective tax administration have all contributed.

To put matters in perspective, the revenue for the fiscal year 2020-21 ended at a very satisfactory Rs 11,36,803 crore which given the fact that the economy had seen never before levels of contraction, did not seem likely.

This is undoubtedly lesser than Rs 12,32,131 crore achieved in 2019-20 or the Rs 11,77,369 crore reached in 2018-19 but remarkable and clearly shows progress. CBIC has indeed great cause to celebrate. To echo the RBI report which the finance minister approvingly quoted from some time back, there is a restless energy in the air in India to resume high growth.

This development has also to be seen with the fact that the entire estimated GST compensation shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for 2020-21 had been released by the centre to the states. Further, the government had also released on March 31 Rs 45,000 crore as additional devolution to the states.

As per the RE 2020-21, Rs 5,49,959 crore being 41 percent of the shareable pool of taxes and duties was to be released to the states; the centre showing remarkable commitment to the spirit of federalism has devolved a total of Rs 5,94,996 in keeping with the revenue buoyancy of Q4 2020-21.

All these are good tidings for centre-state relations -- at the end of the day transparency in matters fiscal is the glue which holds the two together.

However, it is important to juxtapose these positive developments with the March 31 press release of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry regarding the performance of the index of core industries.

The combined index of eight core industries as on February 2021 declined by 4.6 percent (provisional ) as compared to the index of February 2020.

The cumulative growth during April to February 2020-21 was a disappointing (-) 8.3 percent. Thus coal production declined by 4.4 percent, crude oil production by 3.2 percent, natural gas by 1.0 percent, petroleum refinery production by 10.9 percent ,fertilizers by 3.7 percent, steel production by 1.8 percent, cement by 5.5 percent, electricity generation by 0.2 percent, in February 2021 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

What this means is that IIP which includes around 35-40 percent of the core sector components will also see a decline which could be up to 2.5 percent.

The fiscal deficit is in excess of Rs 14.05 lakh crore and projected to be in the region of 9.6 percent of the GDP. The retail inflation as measured by the consumer price index is in the region of 5.03 percent. The rise in COVID cases in key industrial states like Maharashtra and Karnataka and the looming threat of a partial lockdown do not bode good. It is of paramount importance that the pandemic is not permitted to go out of control.

Despite sharp improvement in the enforcement efforts of the centre and the states leading to better compliance, GST fraud is rampant. The modus operandi continues to be creation of fake firms, generation of fake invoices and availment of illegal credit. The month of March saw just in Delhi detection of input tax credit fraud cases to the tune of more than of Rs 850 crore. This hurts the economy in more ways than one. It triggers a domino effect – consequent evasion of income tax and a host of other laws. Technology is the answer. A constant upgrading of GSTN, apart from close coordination between the various wings of the government, is the key.

So, yes, while there is a lot to cheer about, there definitely is no room for the authorities to become sanguine. 2021-22 is going to be a challenging year.

—Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal