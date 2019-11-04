#YesBank#TelecomWar
RCEP trade deal unlikely to be signed on Monday

Updated : November 04, 2019 10:52 AM IST

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Sunday voiced disappointment that the ministerial negotiations held at the 35th ASEAN Summit here had failed to materialise on the long-awaited deal on the world's largest trade pact.
The RCEP includes the 10 ASEAN countries along with China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
RCEP trade deal unlikely to be signed on Monday
cnbc two logos
Eight of top-10 firms add Rs 1.34 lakh crore in m-cap; TCS leads

UPI transactions surpass 1 billion landmark in October

Google to buy Fitbit in $2.1-billion deal

