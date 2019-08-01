RCEP pointless without India, says Thai envoy; negotiations may extend to next year
Updated : August 01, 2019 10:00 PM IST
Negotiations on RCEP began in 2012 and some countries like China see India as a roadblock to conclusion of talks.
The message from ASEAN meetings is that we should re-invest our time and efforts in the multilateral trading system, the envoy said.
