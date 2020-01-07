RBI's relaxation for banks to lend Rs 3.5 lakh crore extra likely to end, says report

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to extend the relaxation it gave last year to banks to comply with its capital conservation buffer (CCB) norm, reported Business Standard. The central bank had mandated a 2.5 percent compliance norm by the end of FY20.

The Union government will take this aspect into account when it decides the recapitalisation amount for FY21. The amount for the current financial year stood at Rs 70,000 crore.

CCB is the amount banks set aside to deal with losses during stressful times. It was introduced following the 2008 financial crisis.