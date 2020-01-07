Economy
RBI's relaxation for banks to lend Rs 3.5 lakh crore extra likely to end, says report
Updated : January 07, 2020 08:19 AM IST
The Union government will take this aspect into account when it decides the recapitalisation amount for FY21.
CCB is the amount banks set aside to deal with losses during stressful times.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more