RBI's extra dividend to government: All you want to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on May 21 approved a higher-than-expected dividend of Rs 99,122 crore to the government at a time when the nation is reeling under the impact of the second COVID-19 wave. The decision to pay out nearly Rs 40,000 crore more than estimates will back the economy amid a strain on public finances due to the pandemic.

Here are the answers to all your questions on the huge RBI dividend to the government

Where did the surplus amount come from?

The RBI said, its central board headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das approved the transfer of Rs 99,122 crore surplus (commonly called dividend payment) out of the excess it generates from market operations, investments, and printing of currency, for the accounting period of nine months ended March 31, 2021, according to PTI.

Why was the accounting period only 9 months?

Starting this year, the central bank is changing its financial year to begin from April 1 as opposed to July 1 until the last year. So, the RBI has paid out Rs 99,122 crore for nine months as against Rs 57,000 crore it paid for 12 months last year.

Also, this Rs 99,122 crore is almost twice the amount the budget estimated from RBI. The BE for dividends from RBI and Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) banks for the current year was estimated at Rs 53,510 crore.

What was the market expectation?

The market was expecting that RBI would pay a dividend of Rs 60,000-65,000 crore. Prof Ananth Narayan, writing for the Observatory group, estimated the dividend at Rs 60,000 crore while Barclays economist Rahul Bajoria estimated the dividend at Rs 65,000 crore.

How did RBI manage to pay at least Rs 40,000 crore more than market estimates?

It is likely that the RBI has used the tiny crack provided by the Jalan committee. Before the Jalan committee recommendations, the RBI derived very little profit from its dollar sales. This is because every year RBI would revalue all its reserves at the current exchange rate and transfer the gain or loss to the revaluation reserve. The dividend was not paid out of reserves but from the profit and loss statement.

The Jalan committee, in August 2019, said RBI, when it sells dollars, may consider the historical average price at which it had acquired dollars as the purchase price, deduct that from the price at which it sold dollars in the current year and give the difference as dividend to the government.

While the formula proposed by the Jalan committee can't be faulted, the crack in the door is, if RBI wants to declare a higher dividend, it can do a whole lot of sell-buy swaps, and in the process, “account” for a higher dividend to the government. It is possible the RBI has done exactly this in January, February and March to arrive at a large dividend.

How risky is this route?

About 75 percent of the dollars sold in FY21, were sold in the last three months, and likewise about 45 percent of the dollars purchased in FY21, were bought in the last three months.

The justification for such large gross sale and purchase of dollars in the last three months is not very clear, when the net action each month was much smaller. It’s tempting to conclude that the central used this route of selling spot dollars and buying forward, merely to “book” profit on dollar sales and thus account for a higher dividend.

Once the FX market smells that RBI is under pressure to generate profit by selling spot dollars and buying forward, it can push up forward premiums. Indeed that already seems to be the case with forward premiums at historic highs in the past few months.

Was there a need to use this method of selling dollars and buying back in forwards merely to generate profit?

The global economy may be heading towards inflation and this may overflow into India. Under such circumstances, RBI monetising a large deficit, year after year, is a recipe for inflation; FX markets are fickle creatures.

What could have been another option?

If RBI wanted to help in a pandemic, it could well have asked the centre and states to issue vaccine bonds and merely printed money to buy them since all RBI dividend is a matter of printing money.