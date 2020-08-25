RBI's balance sheet grows 30% to Rs 53.3 lakh crore in FY20: Annual report

The Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet grew about 30 percent to Rs 53.3 lakh crore in fiscal year 2020, from Rs 41 lakh crore the year before, the central bank said in its newly-released annual report.

The increase on the asset side was due to increase in domestic and foreign investments by 18.4 percent and 27.3 percent, respectively, increase in loans and advances by 245.8 percent and increase in gold by 52.9 percent, the Reserve Bank said.

On the liability side, the increase was due to increase in notes issued, other liabilities and provisions, and deposits by 21.5 percent, 30.5 percent and 53.7 percent, respectively.

Foreign currency assets and gold constituted 71.25 percent of the RBI’s total assets while domestic assets constituted the rest.

The RBI’s income for the year stood at Rs 1.5 lakh crore while expenditure stood at Rs 92,540 crore (inclusive of Rs 73,615 crore towards transfer to a contingency fund). The surplus of Rs 57,128 crore was transferred to the central government.

The transfer to the contingency fund is in line with the recommendations of the Bimal Jalan committee, which had sought a transfer of 5.5 percent of the RBI’s balance sheet to the contingency fund.

Compared to this, the central bank had posted income of 1.93 lakh crore and expenditure of Rs 17,045 crore in the year before. But the previous year’s income included a writeback of excess provision from contingency fund amounting to Rs 52,637 crore.