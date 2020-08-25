  • SENSEX
RBI's balance sheet grows 30% to Rs 53.3 lakh crore in FY20: Annual report

Updated : August 25, 2020 12:38 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s balance sheet grew about 30 percent to Rs 53.3 lakh crore in fiscal year 2020, from Rs 41 lakh crore the year before
Foreign currency assets and gold constituted 71.25 percent of the RBI’s total assets while domestic assets constituted the rest.
