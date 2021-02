Will it or won't it? The markets will once again be asking this question ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s sixth and last bi-monthly monetary policy announcement for the financial year 2020-21. However, this time the question is not about rates, but about the central bank’s liquidity stance.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank is widely expected to keep repo rates on hold at 4 percent, a CNBC-TV18 poll showed.

All 10 economists polled by CNBC-TV18 said they do not expect any rate cut or hike in the February 5 policy as the central bank is expected to remain in a watchful mode. The policy assumes more significance as it is coming days after the Union Budget, which announced a much higher than expected fiscal deficit target and market borrowing programme, as the government looks to push economic growth.

"The MPC is expected to factor in its decision making the faster than expected recovery in the economy while remaining watchful of concerns around recovery in the private investment cycle, likely asset quality deterioration and prolonged recovery in contact intensive services sector. We expect the RBI to retain the policy rate at 4% and continue with the accommodative policy stance despite the moderation in retail inflation in December," CARE Ratings said in a note on Wednesday.

Eight out of 10 respondents said they expect the MPC to continue to stay on hold, or maintain status quo for the entire 2021, and possibly even beyond.

Majority of the respondents expect the GDP forecasts to be left unchanged as well, at -7.5 percent for FY21 and at 6.5 percent to 21.9 percent for the first half of FY22.

Retail inflation, which remained above RBI's flexible inflation target of 6 percent (4% +/- 2%) for eight consecutive months, fell to a 15-month low of 4.6 percent in December 2020. This was broadly due to a fall in food prices and high base effect. But core inflation for December 2020 remained elevated, at 5.7 percent, and continues to remain a challenge for the MPC.

Nine out of 10 economists said RBI signal its comfort on the inflation front by lowering the inflation forecast for the fourth quarter of the current fiscal to below 5.8 percent. While 70 percent said RBI will also leave the 5.2 percent to 4.6 percent retail inflation forecasts for the first half of FY22 unchanged, 30 percent expect RBI to lower it.

"With CPI inflation having come below 5% in December, the MPC members will express comfort regarding the easing of food inflation and signal their intention to exit from the extraordinary monetary accommodation in a very gradual and phased manner, in line with their guidance of maintaining the accommodative stance even into the next fiscal year. We think the MPC could express its willingness to maintain the accommodative monetary stance at least till 1HFY22," said Kaushik Das, Deutsche Bank’s Chief Economist for the India region.

Experts pointed out that the markets are less worried about rates at this point, and more about liquidity. Therefore, RBI's stance on liquidity will be very closely watched by markets, especially after the massive government borrowing programme announced in the Budget which pushed up bond yields. RBI has already signalled its intent to normalise liquidity operations, but how fast or slow it acts on it will have implications.

Several economists polled by CNBC-TV18 pointed out that RBI would be very cautious, and proceed gradually with the removal of the excess liquidity to reassure markets, especially after the large government borrowing programme announcement. DK Joshi of Crisil said he expects the liquidity normalisation to be very gradual as yields have firmed up, adding that he expects RBI to adopt a "crossing the river by feeling the stones approach".

Anubhuti Sahay of Standard Chartered said, "We expect the MPC to maintain accommodative monetary policy stance at least till H1-FY22. We expect them to assure the market that normalisation of INR liquidity is intended to align the overnight rates to the LAF corridor. We expect RBI to do more OMOs in FY22 as we estimate supply overhang of Rs 5-7 trillion."

Others added that RBI is likely to compliment the pro-growth Budget and keep rates low, policy accommodative, liquidity plentiful. However, the MPC would be worried looking at spiking inflationary pressures, and negative interest rates in double-digit growth environment, and may therefore also want to normalise fast lest inflation booms back.

CNBC-TV18 MONETARY POLICY POLL

a) Status Quo/No cut or hike: 100%

b) Upto 25 bps cut: 20%

b) No, raise it to -6.5% to -7.4%: 10%

b) Change to 10.5% to 11% range: 10%

b) Change to below 5.8%: 90%

b) No, change it to below 4.6%: 30%