RBI will cut rates by another 50â€“75 bps before April, economists predict
Updated : September 13, 2019 01:05 PM IST
The expectations of larger repo-rate cut are running high despite India's retail inflation advancingÂ to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in August.
The CPI inflation was, however,Â below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent, raising hopes that the central bank will cut repo rate in the next month policy.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more