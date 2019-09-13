RBI will cut rates by another 50â€“75 bps before April, economists predict

The Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates by another 50 to 75 basis points by April 2020, according to economists.

The RBI last month lowered its benchmark repo rate for a fourth meeting in a row. It has dropped 110 basis points so far this year to 5.40 percent.

The expectations of larger repo-rate cut are running high despite India's retail inflation advancingÂ to a 10-month high of 3.2 percent in August. The CPI inflation was, however,Â below the RBI's medium-term target of 4 percent, raising hopes that the central bank will cut repo rate in the October 4 policy.

Indiaâ€™s retail inflation inched up to 3.21 percent from 3.15 percent in July, government data released on Thursday showed.

Analysts expect inflation to remain soft and under 4 percent for the rest of FY20. Benign inflation and sluggish economic growth raise prospects of more than a 25 basis point cut in October, say economists.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Expectations Running High

Samiran Chakraborthy, managing director and chief India economist at Citi, had assigned a 30 percent probability that the quantum of a rate cut in October could be more than 25 bps following dismal Q1 GDP data. Now after the low August inflation number, he has raised that to 60 percent.

Following in the footsteps of Citi, Bank of America Merill Lynch also believes that there is a strong case for a 50 bps rate cut this year with a 35 bps likely in the October monetary policy and remaining in December. The global brokerage also expects the RBI Monetary Policy Commitee lowering the repo rate to 4.5 percent by September 2020, if global growth weakens due to worsening trade war, it said in a research report.

Edelweiss also expects another 50â€“75 bps monetary easing in FY20.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, expects another 2-3 rate cuts this fiscal and sees repo rate hitting 4.75-5 percent by Match 2020 as against 5.4 percent currently.

Similarly, Sonal Varma, chief India economist at Nomura Global Market Research, said that the positive surprise on IIP growth is a sign of bottoming out of the industrial growth cycle. In a report, Bhandari said that the RBIâ€™s FY20 GDP growth projection is still too optimistic (RBI: 6.9 percent, Nomura: 6 percent) and will be downgraded at the October 4 policy meeting. She also expects the RBI to deliver a cumulative 40 bps rate cut in Q4, most of which will likely be frontloaded in October itself.