RBI warns against 'bond vigilantes', says they're hampering nascent recovery

Updated : March 20, 2021 01:40 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India’s monthly bulletin said that an orderly evolution of the yield curve was only possible if there was cooperation from all quarters
The bulletin said that fears over US interest rates had already begun to spill over to emerging market economies (EMEs)
