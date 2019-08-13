Bonds
RBI unlikely to support overseas sovereign bonds in Aug 16 meeting, says report
Updated : August 13, 2019 10:24 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is unlikely to give nod to overseas dollar sovereign bond in its meeting with the government on Friday, reported Business Standard.Â
The RBI fears such a move will end up disrupting local bonds, the report said citing sources.
