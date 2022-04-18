0

RBI turns net purchaser of US currency in February

By PTI  IST (Published)
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) became a net buyer of the US dollar in February 2022, when it purchased USD 771 million in the spot market on a net basis. The central bank bought USD 5.946 billion and sold USD 5.175 billion in the spot market during the reporting month, according to the RBI's monthly bulletin for April 2022.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) turned net buyer of the US dollar in February 2022, after it bought $771 million on a net basis from the spot market. In the reporting month, the central bank bought $5.946 billion and sold $5.175 billion in the spot market, RBI said in its monthly bulletin for April 2022.
In January 2022, the central bank sold $771 million of US currency on a net basis. It purchased $6.548 billion and sold $7.319 billion in the spot market during the month. In February 2021, RBI had net sold $1.219 billion in the spot market.
During FY 2020-21, the central bank had net purchased $%68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought $162.479 billion from the spot market and sold $94.164 billion during the fiscal 2020-21, the data showed.
In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of February 2022 was $49.106 billion, as compared to $49.877 billion in January 2022, the data showed.
