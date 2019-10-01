RBI to pick up slack as stimulus measures to fall short, say economists ahead of MPC meet
Updated : October 01, 2019 02:52 PM IST
Recent stimulus measures announced by the Indian government will be insufficient to boost economic growth significantly, said a majority of economists in a Reuters poll who predicted two more interest rate cuts this year, in October and December.
To revive the ailing economy, the government in September announced a steep cut in the corporate tax rate — to 22 percent from 30 percent — triggering the biggest intraday gain in Indian stocks in more than a decade.
Although the economy is expected to have recovered last quarter from the sharp slowdown in the three months prior, economists downgraded their growth outlook for this fiscal year and next from three months ago.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more