Economy RBI says risk-based internal audit mandatory for select NBFCs, UCBs Updated : February 03, 2021 11:02 AM IST RBI will issue guidelines to large UCBs and NBFCs for the adoption of Risk-Based Internal Audit (RBIA) to strengthen the Internal Audit Function that works as a third line of defence. These entities are required to implement the RBIA framework by March 31, 2022, in line with the guidelines issued by the central bank.