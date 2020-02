After the Union budget, all eyes are now on the Reserve Bank of India as it gets set to announce the last policy for this financial year.

A CNBC-TV18 poll among ten economists suggests that the Monetary Policy Committee may maintain a status quo on rates for the second consecutive policy, on the back of rising retail inflation. The last reading on headline retail inflation for the central bank was an uncomfortable 7.35 percent for December. This is far higher than RBI’s two to six percent Consumer Price Inflation target band.

All the respondents to CNBC-TV18’s poll expect the Repo rate to be maintained at 5.15 percent with an accommodative stance.

IN CHARTS: CNBC-TV18 MPC poll in detail

For the entire calendar year, 30 percent expect the rates to be left unchanged, whereas 40 percent see another 25 basis points of reduction in repo rates through 2020.

Reserve Bank of India had sharply cut the GDP growth forecast for FY20 to 5 percent in the December policy last year. A majority of the respondents to the poll expect that a 5 percent estimate to be left unchanged for this year.

For the next year, most of the respondents again expect RBI to leave the 5.9-6.3 percent GDP growth forecast to be left unchanged. Recently, the economic survey has also pegged the GDP growth for FY21 at 6-6.5 percent.

The retail inflation estimate of 5.1 - 4.7 percent for the second half of the current fiscal is widely expected to be raised, as is the 4-33.8 percent forecast for the first half of the next fiscal.