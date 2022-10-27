    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeeconomy News

    RBI to hold additional MPC meet on November 3, inflation on agenda

    RBI to hold additional MPC meet on November 3, inflation on agenda

    RBI to hold additional MPC meet on November 3, inflation on agenda
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Jomy Jos Pullokaran   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting is purely to discuss the MPC's response on inflation. As per Section 45ZN of the RBI Act 1934, the RBI must explain to the government why the CPI target of 4 percent was missed for three straight quarters.

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday, October 27, announced that it will hold additional meeting of the six-member rate-setting monetary policy committee (MPC) for FY2022 on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting is purely to discuss the response of the MPC to the government on inflation. As per Section 45ZN of the RBI Act 1934, the RBI must explain to the government why the CPI target of 4 percent was missed for three straight quarters.
    According to RBI, MPC's fifth and next meeting is scheduled for December 5-7, 2022.
    "Under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Act 1934, read along with the Gazette notifications S.O.2215(E) dated June 27, 2016 and S.O.1422(E) dated March 31, 2021 and the Regulation 7 of the RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) and Monetary Policy Process Regulation, 2016, an additional meeting of the MPC is being scheduled on November 3, 2022," the RBI said.
    Also Read: View | How new RBI guidelines on digital lending will help stakeholders
    In order to control rising inflation, the RBI on September 30 raised the short-term lending rate for the third consecutive time by 50 bps to take the repo rate to 5.9 percent. Since May it has cumulatively increased the key interest rate by 190 basis points.
    The RBI had raised the repo rate by 40 basis points in April and then effected  50 bps hikes each in the scheduled monetary policy reviews in June, August and September.
    The MPC announces the bi-monthly monetary policy after deliberations on the prevailing domestic and economic situations. Headed by the governor, the committee has two representatives from the central bank and three external members. The central government has tasked the RBI to ensure that inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.
    Also Read: RBI unshackles Tamilnad Mercantile Bank allowing it to open new branches
    The Reserve Bank of India has also lowered the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) growth rate projection for the fiscal to 7 percent from its earlier estimate of 7.2 percent.
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    India inflationMonetary Policy MeetingRBI

    Next Article

    Festive demand check: Auto sector upshifts but rural demand still missing

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng