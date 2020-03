Lockdown has created a cash crunch in the system. People don’t have cash because they are not getting cash from the counter party. So the RBI will be conducting variable rate term repos of Rs 1 lakh crore through two auctions today and tomorrow. Today they would be providing Rs 50,000 crore via vaiable repo rate auctions today.

The basic purpose of this is to allow as much liquidity in the system as possible because lack of liquidity can immediately became a solvency issue.

Foreign funds are dumping a lot of shares and bonds and they have to be paid money and so that is why banks need money, NBFCs need money, primary dealers need money.

So, repo is a means whereby banks can borrow from the Reserve Bank and therefore this Rs 1 lakh crore would be a huge amount of money, which would considerably help ease the pressure on the system.

They are also likely to announce advancing of open market operation (OMO). In open market operation the RBI buys bonds, in a repo operation it takes bonds as collateral and provides money for either an overnight period or for a 5 day or for a 7 day depending on the term.

The other one is the open market operations and they announced that they will buy 15,000 crore on March 24th and 15,000 crore on March 30th, they have advanced the March 30th purchase of the bonds to March 26th.

Basically, everyday of this week, they are providing money. So, today there would be the Rs 50,000 crore repo and tomorrow it would be both the Rs 50,000 crore repo as well as the Rs 15,000 crore open market operations, which is about Rs 65,000 crore. Then again on March 26th there would be another Rs 15,000 crore of bonds buying.