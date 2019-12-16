Economy
Growth slowdown in India not entirely attributable to global factors: Shaktikanta Das
Updated : December 16, 2019 11:37 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das growth slowdown in the country was not entirely attributable to global factors.
Shaktikanta Das said that coordinated and timely actions were needed by all advanced and emerging economies to address global economic slowdown.
The RBI Governor said that there was a need for informed, objective discussion on the economy.
