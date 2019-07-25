#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
RBI to cut rates again in August as doves prevail, says poll

Updated : July 25, 2019 09:50 AM IST

If the RBI does cut rates next month, it will be the most aggressive amongst dovish central banks in Asia.
The last time the RBI delivered so many back-to-back cuts was after the global financial crisis over a decade ago, when most major central banks went on a cutting spree to revive economic growth.
Yet despite three interest rate cuts this year and expectations for more, India's growth outlook was downgraded in the latest poll compared to the previous quarterly economic survey in April.
RBI to cut rates again in August as doves prevail, says poll
