The central bank would continue to take a strong stance on monetary policy measures to check inflation, said the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday. He made the remarks while speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave, organised by the Institute of Economic Growth, in New Delhi.

Inflation is a measure of the trust and confidence that the public reposes in the economic institutions of the country, he said and added that the country’s inflation is expected to climb down gradually in the second half of current financial year. The apex bank projected that the inflation to hover at 4.5 percent for 2022-23.

“This assessment was based on an anticipated normalisation of supply chains, the gradual ebbing of COVID-19 infections and a normal monsoon. The median inflation projection from the Survey of Professional Forecasters at 5.0 percent for 2022-23 was also quite benign” he said.

“But this was completely overtaken by the war in Europe since the end of February, which led to a sharp spike in global crude oil and other commodity prices. Global food prices reached a historical high in March and their effects were felt in edible oil, feed cost and domestic wheat prices. The loss of Rabi wheat production due to an unprecedented heatwave put further pressures on wheat prices. Cost-push pressures were also aggravated by supply chain and logistics bottlenecks due to the war and sanctions,” he added.

Presently, the retail inflation has been over the RBI`s upper tolerance band of 6 percent for the fifth consecutive month in a row. Apart from this, domestic wholesale inflation has been in double-digits for over a year now.

“Overall, at this point of time, with the supply outlook appearing favourable and several high-frequency indicators pointing to resilience of the recovery in the first quarter (April-June) of 2022-23, our current assessment is that inflation may ease gradually in the second half of 2022-23, precluding the chances of a hard landing in India,” the Governor said.

Noting that price stability is key to maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability, he said the central bank will undertake measures for preserving and fostering macroeconomic stability.

“While factors beyond our control may affect inflation in the short run, its trajectory over the medium-term is determined by monetary policy. Therefore, monetary policy must take timely actions to anchor inflation and inflation expectations so as to place the economy on a strong and sustainable growth pedestal.

“We will continue to calibrate our policies with the overarching goal of preserving and fostering macroeconomic stability,” he said.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its April and June meetings revised the projection of inflation for 2022-23 in two stages to 6.7 percent. About three-fourths of the revision in June was on account of geopolitical spillovers to food prices. The MPC also decided to increase the policy repo rate by 40 bps and 50 bps in May and June, respectively. This was on top of the 40 bps effective rate hike through the introduction of the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) at 3.75 percent.

During this period (April to June 2022), the MPC also changed its stance to the withdrawal of accommodation.

Das said the sharply tightening financial conditions due to the ongoing monetary policy normalisation on the one hand and the persisting geopolitical tensions on the other pose significant downside risks to the near term.

“They are also sparking stagflation concerns worldwide, with even talk of recession in some parts of the world,” he said.

Observing that the benefits of globalisation come with certain risks and challenges, Das said shocks to prices of food, energy, commodities and critical inputs are transmitted across the world through complex supply chains.

In fact, he said, recent developments call for greater recognition of global factors in domestic inflation dynamics and macroeconomic developments which underscore the need for enhanced policy coordination and dialogue among countries to achieve better outcomes.

—With PTI inputs