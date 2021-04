The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said that the secondary market G-Sec acquisition program for Rs 1 lakh crore will be put in place for Q1 of FY22, where the first purchase of Rs 25,000 crore will be done on April 15 under G-SAP.

"RBI will commit to upfront buying of G-secs. It will ensure financial stability and G-sec stability from global uncertainty," Das said while keeping the repo rate unchanged at 4 percent.