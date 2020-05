Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced various measures to tackle the devastating economic impact of the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Here are the key highlights from RBI Governor's press briefing today:

Repo rate: Following an off-cycle meeting of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee over the last three days, the MPC voted to reduce the repo rate by 40 bps from 4.4 percent to 4 percent.

Inflation: MPC is of the view that inflation in the first half of 2020 will be intact. However, it may fall below the target of 4 percent by the third and fourth quarters.

Forex: India's forex reserves currently stand at $487 billion, which is equivalent of a year of imports, the governor said in his press briefing.

Loan moratorium: The RBI has extended loan moratorium until August 31, which makes it a six-month moratorium.