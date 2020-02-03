Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

RBI seen holding rates, retaining dovish stance at next MPC meet

Updated : February 03, 2020 04:01 PM IST

The central bank's monetary policy committee (MPC) cut rates by 135 basis points over five straight meetings last year, before surprising markets in December by holding the policy repo steady at 5.15 percent due to growing concerns over inflation.
RBI seen holding rates, retaining dovish stance at next MPC meet

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Maruti Suzuki January sales up 1.6% YoY at 1.54 lakh units

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

Seven of top 10 firms suffer combined loss of Rs 1.89 lakh crore in m-cap last week

New headache for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, each Pakistani now owes Rs 1.53 lakh

New headache for Pakistan PM Imran Khan, each Pakistani now owes Rs 1.53 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement