RBI says Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 2.72 lakh crore exchanged, Rs 84,000 crore still in circulation

Of Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 2.72 lakh crore that has been returned to banks till June 30, 2023, around 87 percent were in the form of deposits, while the remainder were exchanged into other denomination notes, as per an RBI release.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has informed that Rs 2.72 lakh crore is the total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes received back from circulation up to June 30, 2023, since the announcement on May 19, 2023 , according to the data the central bank has received from major banks. Meanwhile, notes worth Rs 84,000 crore were in circulation till as of 30, 2023.

With this, 76 percent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation have been returned since the announcement was made.

Additionally, around 87 percent of the total banknotes of the Rs 2,000 denomination have been deposited in accounts. The remainder, about 13 percent, has been exchanged into other denomination banknotes, as per the data collected from major banks.

The RBI has asked people to utilise the next three months i.e., till September 30, 2023, to deposit and/or exchange the Rs 2000 banknotes held with them.

The total value of Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, which amounted to Rs 3.62 lakh crore on March 31, 2023, had declined to Rs 3.56 lakh crore on May 19, 2023, when the announcement was made.

At its peak, the total value of these banknotes in circulation stood at Rs 6.73 lakh crore on March 31, 2018, which was equal to 37.3 percent of notes in circulation.