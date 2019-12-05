RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) revised the forecast for retail inflation based on consumer price index (CPI) to 5.1-4.7 percent for the second quarter of the financial year 2020 from 3.5-3.7 percent earlier.

The CPI inflation forecast for the first quarter of FY21 is 4.0-3.8 percent "with risk evenly balanced".

Retail inflation based on CPI accelerated to 4.62 percent in October against 3.99 percent in September due to the high prices of food items, government data showed.

“Retail inflation, measured by y-o-y changes in the CPI, increased sharply to 4.6 percent in October, propelled by a surge in food prices. Fuel group prices remained in deflation, while inflation in CPI excluding food and fuel moderated further from its level a month ago,” RBI said in the policy statement.

Pick-up in arrivals from late Kharif season and the government's measures should help soften vegetable prices by February 2020, said the central bank in a statement. Incipient price pressures were seen in other food items such as milk, pulses, and sugar, added the central bank.

It further said that the crude oil prices are expected to remain rangebound, barring any supply disruptions due to geopolitical tensions.

The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the repo rate unchanged in the December policy. With no change this time, the repo rate continues to stand at 5.15 percent.

The central bank has maintained its policy stance at “accommodative”, while the reverse repo rate has been maintained at 4.90 percent.