Economy
RBI Monetary Policy: Central bank revises CPI inflation forecast for H2FY20 to 5.1-4.7%
Updated : December 05, 2019 12:41 PM IST
The CPI inflation forecast for the first quarter of FY21 is 4.0-3.8 percent "with risk evenly balanced".
Retail inflation based on CPI accelerated to 4.62 percent in October against 3.99 percent in September due to the high prices of food items.
