#TelecomAGRDues#Coronavirus#Budget2020
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Economy
Economy

RBI reviewing monetary policy framework, says governor Shaktikanta Das

Updated : February 23, 2020 12:31 PM IST

In a bid to keep inflation under specified level, the government in 2016 had decided to set up Monetary Policy Committee headed by the RBI governor entrusted with the task of fixing the benchmark policy rate.
"The monetary policy framework is in operation for three and a half years. We have initiated a process of internal review of how the monetary policy framework has worked," Das told PTI.
RBI reviewing monetary policy framework, says governor Shaktikanta Das

You May Also Like

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

SBI to conduct biggest e-auction of the decade on February 26: Over 1,000 properties on offer

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

Paytm Payments Bank partners with Ola, Uber to issue FASTags to 1 lakh drivers

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

GST officers send demand notices to firms for as low as Rs 2, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement