RBI maintains CPI inflation forecast for FY22 at 5.3%

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday retained the CPI inflation forecast for FY22 at 5.3 percent with Q4 FY22 at 5.7 percent due to unfavourable base effects.

Since the December 2021 MPC meeting, CPI inflation has moved along the expected trajectory, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said today. However, CPI (Consumer Price Index) for January 2022 is expected to move closer to the upper tolerance band as an adverse base effect is likely to prevent a substantial easing of food inflation in January.

CPI for FY23 is projected at 4.5 percent, with Q1FY23 at 4.9 percent, Q2 at 5 percent, Q3 at 4 percent, Q4 at 4.2 percent, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das .

Despite a better inflation forecast, underlined "continued policy assistance" for the economy, said Das. While falling food, pulse, and edible oil prices give reasons for optimism, the persistent crude oil risk and a lagging private consumption trend put the current inflation situation at risk, he added.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) monetary policy committee (MPC) kept key lending rates repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged on Thursday, February 10.

The MPC voted unanimously to keep policy rates unchanged. While a majority of 5:1 decided to continue with an “accommodative” stance. The “accommodative” stance could continue for as long as necessary to revive growth, said Das while announcing the policy.