Central banks across the globe are expected to take action in a bid to combat crisis due to the spread of coronavirus.

In an emergency move, the United States Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark interest rates by 50 basis points on Tuesday to shield the world's largest economy from the impact of the global epidemic.

It was the Federal Reserve’s first emergency rate cut since the 2008 global financial crisis. In a statement, the Fed said it was cutting rates by a half percentage point to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent.

Hopes of monetary easing from the Indian central bank also increased after the US Fed’s move. On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it was monitoring the situation and was ready to take appropriate action.

“The Reserve Bank of India is monitoring global and domestic developments closely and continuously and stands ready to take appropriate actions to ensure the orderly functioning of financial markets, maintain market confidence and preserve financial stability,” the central bank said in a release.

In an interview to Bloomberg, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said that there was a strong reason for coordinated global policy action and that the central bank chiefs of major economies, including India, were planning to have a virtual meeting to discuss the issue.

Market participants expect the RBI to cut the benchmark interest rates, in line with the Federal Reserve.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is set to meet for its first bi-monthly policy of FY21 on April 3. Markets are geared for a 25 bps cut either before or at the policy meeting.

“The RBI will be watching closely but may not really react quickly like the Fed," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and forex at First Rand Bank. "They may use other tools as well, in case it is required. But now April cut is on the cards.”

Traders expect bonds to remain well bid on rate cut hopes, while the rupee is expected to gain some ground after its recent falls but the overall sentiment remains bearish.

"Market action suggests that, yes there is some expectation of an out-of-turn rate cut," said A Prasanna, an economist with ICICI Securities Primary Dealership. he expects a rate cut only in April.

The RBI has been easing liquidity and credit conditions via other measures, reducing the urgency for an inter-meeting cut, Prasanna added.

Meanwhile, Jigar Shah, CEO at Kim Eng Securities India feels that a rate cut from the RBI will not help as the current crisis, according to him, is more supply driven, not demand driven.

He said that there is a need for coordinated monetary and fiscal measures.