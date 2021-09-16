RBI remains net purchaser of US dollar in July; buys $ 7.205 billion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to remain net buyer of the US dollar in July 2021, after it net purchased $ 7.205 billion from the spot market, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the reporting month, the central bank purchased $ 16.16 billion while sold $ 8.955 billion in the spot market, the monthly RBI bulletin for September 2021, released on Thursday, showed.

In June 2021, the RBI net purchased $ 18.633 billion. It had bought $ 21.923 billion and sold $ 3.29 billion during the month. In July last year, the central bank had net bought $ 15.973 billion.

During 2020-21, the RBI had net purchased $ 68.315 billion from the spot market. It had bought $ 162.479 billion from the spot market and sold $ 94.164 billion during fiscal 2020-21, the data showed. In the forward dollar market, the outstanding net purchase at the end of July 2021 was $ 49.01 billion, compared with a net purchase of $ 49.573 billion in June 2021, the data showed.

.