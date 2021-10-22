RBI releases revised scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs

The new rules will be effective from October 1 2022. NBFCs will be split into 4 buckets depending on their size and rules that are applicable to the lower layers will be applicable to the highest layers as well.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday released a revised scale-based regulatory framework for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The new rules will be effective from October 1, 2022. NBFCs will be split into four buckets depending on their size and rules that are applicable to the lower layers will be applicable to the highest layers as well.

The apex bank had announced the draft guidelines in January and now the final guidelines have been released. As per the guidelines, the minimum net owned funds has been increased for certain categories of NBFCs to Rs 10 crore but a glide path has been provided for them to achieve it.

All NBFCs irrespective of their size will now also have to move to a 90-day NPA recognition cycle which is similar to banks. Apart from this, a ceiling of Rs 1 crore per borrower for financing subscription of IPOs has also been imposed on NBFCs after concerns were raised about increased exposure of some of the smaller NBFCs in these IPOs.

